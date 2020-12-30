DRUG BUST: Stike force allegedly uncovers meth stash

A search of a North Coast home has allegedly uncovered a stash of drugs and ammunition.

As part of Strike Force Glaze, an investigation team formed in September to investigate the supply of firearms and prohibited drugs in the region, detectives stopped a car in Tweed Heads about 10.10am on Tuesday.

A 43-year-old male passenger was spoken to and searched.

Police said was found with more than $1000 in cash

A short time later, officers executed a Weapons Prohibition Order search at a home on Anne St in Chinderah, where they seized cannabis, methylamphetamine, ammunition, firearm parts and mobile phones.

The passenger was taken to The Tweed Hospital under police guard for treatment to a pre-existing injury, before being released and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

The man was charged with 37 offences including acquiring ammunition subject to prohibition, acquiring firearm part subject to prohibition, supplying prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis, possessing a prohibited drug, dealing with the proceeds of crime and organise/conduct/assist drug premises.

He was refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday.

Investigations under Strike Force Glaze are ongoing.