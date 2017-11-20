Menu
Drug bust: Multiple police cars and officers at scene

DRUG BUST: Police are conducting a drug bust on the Northern Rivers in the areas around Nimbin and The Channon.
DRUG BUST: Police are conducting a drug bust on the Northern Rivers in the areas around Nimbin and The Channon. Trevor Veale
Alison Paterson
by

POLICE are currently conducting a large drug bust with multiple vehicles and personnel.

A police spokeswoman said the public should not be concerned by the sight of a convoy of marked and unmarked police cars in and around Nimbin and The Channon.

She confirmed the operation involved illegal drugs.

A number of people have taken to social media to register their feelings about the operation.

One person said: "Bloody hell why can't they leave us alone, unless they start looking at catching those responsible for the B&Es (break and enter robberies)".

Another said said she hoped police were "doing the right thing and focusing their energy on ice dealers".

More to come.

