Drug and drink-drivers targeted across region

Police will be undertaking a road operation targeting drug and drink-driving across Richmond Police District. Trevor Veale

POLICE will be targeting substance-related offences on the road in a command-wide operation.

Richmond Police District Chief Inspector Nicole Bruce said the two-day operation would focus on drug and drink-driving across the district.

"All the units within the command ... will be conducting RDT and RBT over the next two days,” Insp Bruce said.

She said there would be increased visibility of police across the region.

Insp Bruce said they were hopeful motorists across the region would be doing the right thing during this time.