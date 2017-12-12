Drowning 'most likely' cause of 20-year-old's death

IDENTIFYING the precise cause of death of a young man who died after jumping from the cliff of a notorious Byron Bay water hole will be impossible, a coronial inquest has heard, because a full autopsy wasn't done.

Brendan Vickery, 20, was presumed to have drowned in February 2014 when he disappeared from view while swimming in the quarry after complaining to friends he felt weak.

The native Victorian was last seen holding a mossy ledge at the base of the cliff, shortly after jumping from the 8.5m ledge.

A NSW Coroner's Court inquest into Mr Vickey's death is currently under way in Byron Bay, canvassing factors including access to the site, dangers associated with the site, responsibility for fencing and signage, and the circumstances surrounding the death.

This morning the court heard an external examination of Mr Vickery's body was conducted by NSW Department of Forensic Medicine pathologist Dr Brian Beer and established drowning as the most likely cause of death "on the balance of probabilities”.

However during the cross-examination of Dr Beer, the lawyer representing Mr Vickery's family, David Evenden, questioned why other potential fatal factors weren't rigorously tested.

Mr Evenden mentioned so-called "long QT” syndrome, which is a heart condition which can, in 5% of cases, lead to sudden death.

He questioned why a full autopsy was not conducted on Mr Vickery's body.

Mr Beer said about five years ago the NSW Coroner's Act had changed to mandate that doctors conduct the "least invasive procedure possible” in circumstances where there is enough background information to suggest an explanation for the death.

He said the level of investigation done by pathologists was "very dependent” on the information they were provided with by police and emergency services.

In this case, the "main narrative” of the death revolved around the dangers of jumping from heights and unsafe swimming practices.

Mr Evenden asked whether the death would fall into the category of a "sudden unexpected death”.

But Dr Beer disputed that, saying "there was significant misadventure” prior to the death.

Dr Beer said the exact cause of death couldn't be determined but on the balance or probabilities, drowning was the most likely cause.

The court yesterday heard that from a Tweed emergency medical specialist, Dr Rob Davies, that nine people had been hospitalised as a result of jumping into the water hole in recent years, six who sustained spinal fractures.

The hearing continues.