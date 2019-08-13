Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A nine-year-old Aitkenvale girl died after being pulled from the Ross River at Rossiter Park. Picture: Evan Morgan
A nine-year-old Aitkenvale girl died after being pulled from the Ross River at Rossiter Park. Picture: Evan Morgan
News

Drowning: ‘Innocent play’ turns deadly

by Jacob Miley
13th Aug 2019 11:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG girl who tragically drowned in the Ross River was playing with her twin sister close to its banks when they possibly fell in the water, police say.

Townsville Child Protection Investigation Unit officer in charge detective Senior Sergeant Dave Miles said the group of children were playing in Rossiter Park Aitkenvale yesterday afternoon when tragedy struck.

The girls, both aged 9, were not swimming at the time.

Sen-Sgt Miles said detectives were investigating how the girls ended up in the water but it appeared they may have been playing too close to the edge of the river, and had possibly fallen.

"We now know at this stage that neither of those girls were apt at swimming and as a result, members of the public and family went into the water to assist them," Sen-Sgt Miles said.

"One child was able to be removed from the water, sadly a second child went under the water and was unable to be located for approximately another 30 minutes."

The alarm was raised about a minute after the girl entered the water by a group of people who had been in the park.

The nine-year-old was pulled out of the water and rushed to hospital just before 5.30pm, but died shortly after.

The girls, from Aitkenvale, were known to frequent the park.

The girl was playing with a group of other children when the incident occurred.

"It's extremely tragic circumstances," Sen-Sgt Miles said. "We have a situation here where there are a large number of people present. There was nothing untoward happening, it was innocent play that's taken a tragic set of circumstances."

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

editors picks ross river townsville

Top Stories

    #31-40 Most Influential Women on the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon #31-40 Most Influential Women on the Northern Rivers

    News A REAL estate agent, a chef and an author have made an appearance in our list of important women in our region.

    Casino man allegedly told cop he had AIDS before biting him

    premium_icon Casino man allegedly told cop he had AIDS before biting him

    Crime 42-year-old was allegedly wearing a bra and had his penis exposed

    MAFS star filmed in footy scuffle

    MAFS star filmed in footy scuffle

    TV MAFS‘ Susie Bradley removed from Todd Carney’s game after clash

    • 13th Aug 2019 11:24 AM
    Mayor 'hopeful' Lismore waste centre will re-open soon

    premium_icon Mayor 'hopeful' Lismore waste centre will re-open soon

    Community Thank you emergency services: you remained calm in difficult moments