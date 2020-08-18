Man drowns near Mylestom

A person has drowned at Mylestom this afternoon.

UPDATE: The NSW Police Service has confirmed it was a 60-year-old man who drowned south of Mylestom this afternoon.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstance surrounding the incident.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

EARLIER:

NSW Police have confirmed the drowning but did not have any further details at this stage.

Several NSW Police vehicles were called to the area just before 3pm on Monday afternoon.

The Advocate understands a man got into trouble and was found approximately 300m inside the mouth of the Bellinger River and could not be revived.

The State Emergency Service and NSW Police arrived by boat and brought the body back to shore.

Mylestom is a small village nestled between the ocean and the Bellinger River.

Several police cars were at the scene this afternoon along with a 4WD NSW Ambulance Service vehicle.

The NSW Ambulance Service was unable to provide any further details at this stage.

More details to come

