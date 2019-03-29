Why drought-hit farmers ousted Nats for Shooters

Adrian Worrell with his partner Beth Palmer and children Jack Thompson, 13, and Abby Thompson, 11, own two properties and voted for Shooters in hopes it shocks the Nationals to get back on track. Picture: Dylan Robinson

DROUGHT stricken NSW farmers who turfed out state National Party MPs have turned their sights on the federal government, warning the Coalition to ignore the crisis in the bush at their peril.

In the regional federal electorate of Parkes, which covers 49 per cent of the state, communities have been pushed to the brink by a crippling drought and a lack of regional facilities.

As a result the region's growing "anyone except the Nationals" mentality reached a tipping point at Saturday's state election when generations of furious voters turned their backs on the traditional country party in favour of the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party.

Sixth-generation farmers, brothers Adrian and Gary Worrell, who own two properties near Kenebri in the state's northwest, were among the thousands of regional NSW voters who ditched the Nats, ending the party's 68-year hold on the bush.

"I voted for the Shooters, I don't know if it's any good or not but the others weren't doing us any good," Adrian, 38, said.

"Even if just for four years and it shocks The Nationals to get back on track where they should be because they were just getting complacent."

He also warned the Nats to expect a similar revolt at the upcoming federal election.

"All those people that voted Shooters, Fishers out here aren't going to suddenly vote for the Nationals in a month's time so the Shooters are either going to get all those votes again or they'll go to One Nation or somewhere else different," he said.

Adrian and his partner Beth Palmer work with Gary and his wife Megan around the clock to ensure their cattle and sheep are fed.

"Most farmers were prepared for a drought, they were, that's just part of their breeding but they weren't ready for a drought this big," Ms Palmer, 38, said.

Adrian’s brother Gary and his Megan Worrell said their four kids Giaan, 12, Sophie, 8, Alicia, 9, and Bradley, 14 help out where they can. Picture: Dylan Robinson

Ms Palmer works three days a week as a teacher's aide and her income, about $400 a week, must be stretched to feed and clothe her two children Abby, 11 and Jack, 13. She is also 26 weeks pregnant.

The brothers had about 16 months' worth of feed stored in case of drought but that has long since run out.

"We're going into winter time and the entire nation is running out of feed, not just NSW," Adrian said.

Gary and Megan have four children who also help out where they can. Son Bradley, 14, helps after school and on weekends in an effort to ease the pressure on his parents.

"Mum and Dad are doing pretty good but I like to help them out," he said. "I like shearing and want to do that after school."

The Worrell brothers have warned the Nationals could face a similar fate in the upcoming federal election. Picture: Dylan Robinson

Gary said it's a struggle to apply for government drought assistance due to the immense amount of paperwork.

"It's a full day here, just flat out from sunrise to dark and that's just to get everything fed, that's not any other jobs or paperwork for drought assistance."

The Worrell brothers said they've "sold everything" possible and mostly rely on extended bank loans to feed the remainder of their stock.

Adrian said he would like to see the government fund initiatives like fencing to control pests eating feed, and suspension of interest on loans until the drought breaks.

Nationals MP for Parkes Mark Coulton said he was "always open" to discussing how they feel the processes associated with drought assistance can be made easier.

KIND WORDS AND A CUPPA SAVING LIVES

A super group of volunteer women armed with cups of tea, groceries and kind words have become the last line of defence in the battle to help NSW farmers make it through the devastating drought with their dignity and their lives.

More than 130 families in northwest NSW struggling to put food on the table have been given groceries, fuel and local shop vouchers through the Baradine Country Women's Association (CWA) Drought Aid Pantry.

The women who volunteer at the pantry, which is stocked by donations from around the state, are on the frontline of an unofficial, yet vital mental health support network.

Vice President of the Baradine CWA Nea Worrell said donations from around the state to her pantry are helping families survive. Picture: Dylan Robinson

A checklist for talking to farmers includes tips like "offer a cuppa," be positive, ask people to return and give them a simple message - "it will rain again".

Baradine CWA vice president and farmer Nea Worrell, 71, said the pantry had become a lifeline for local farmers who are drowning in debt and have "nothing left to sell".

"Someone will come in the door and you'll say 'hi how are you' and you're just met with tears," she said.

"You just give them a cuddle and say 'come on, here's a cup of coffee and a tissue' and … start talking to them."

Ms Worrell said her main concern was making sure the farmers are still alive when the drought finally breaks.

"I'm an optimistic person, I can see there will be an end to this, what I'm telling everybody is I just need you be there at the end too," she said.

Ms Worrell keeps a record of who visits and when, so if a family stops coming she can phone to see if they're OK, and encourage them back to the pantry with the offer of a fuel or food voucher.

Guidelines the volunteers follow to help farmers. Picture: Dylan Robinson

More than $75,000 in vouchers for local shops have been given to farmers since July last year when the pantry began.

Surrounding towns donate supplies, tradespeople visit offering free car services or farm repairs and schoolchildren send colourful drawings and letters of support to families doing it tough.

Local cattle farmer Steve Fealy said a visit to the pantry for a few essentials and quick catch up were a huge help.

"You see all the letters on the walls from kids and it really brings a tear to your eye," he said. "The volunteer ladies work tirelessly and they do not get the recognition they deserve for what they do here."

Volunteer Lorraine Condon said it was often a struggle to get farmers to take food.

"You really have to make sure they take more, they'll always say 'oh there's someone worse off than me' but the fact is everyone really needs help."

Bradley, 14, often asks to stay home from school to help his parents on the drought-stricken farm. Picture: Dylan Robinson

A touching Christmas card from a struggling farming family to the volunteers. Picture: Dylan Robinson