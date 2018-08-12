Rural communities living hand to mouth

WINDORAH graziers Maureen and Bruce Scott have been "shovelling $20 and $50 notes out the back of the utility" since April last year, feeding their cattle to keep them alive.

After years of drought and rains that went missing last year and the year before, the couple have had no choice but to feed them cottonseed and supplement licks on their property, Moothandella.

The drought has forced Maureen Scott and her husband Bruce to hand feed their cattle on their property Moothandella outside Windorah in central west Queensland. Picture: Nigel Hallett



At 70,000 acres, it can take two days to move cattle from one end to the other.

Every day, one or both of them load the tray of the ute with cottonseed and supplement licks and head out to the paddocks. You can see the cattle raising the dust running towards the vehicle, scooping up the feed as it's shovelled over the side.

"We started about April 2017 and we've been going since then," Mrs Scott said.

"It's lack of rain. We had good winter rain in 2016 but no water running rain.

"We've had no rain since then, not enough to grow grass anyway.

"So we are feeding cotton seed. It's high protein. The cattle are doing well.

"It does cost money.

Maureen Scott and her husband Bruce have been forced to hand feed their cattle on their property Moothandella outside Windorah. Picture: Nigel Hallett

"We just bought 50 tonnes and that cost $27,000.

"And that'll last us two-and-a-half, three months at the most.

"We always joke we are shovelling $20 and $50 notes out the back of the utility but we've got to keep our cows alive."

Mrs Scott has been on the property with husband Bruce for 30 years come September. The property has been in the family since his grandmother won the land ballot in 1915.

They say they are lucky with off-farm work but others are doing it tough.

Mrs Scott urged the city not to forget the towns and their businesses in their drive to help.

"The appeal is great," Mrs Scott said.

The couple say they are lucky with off-farm work but others are doing it tough. Picture: Nigel Hallett

"Bruce and I are really lucky that we are close enough to town that we have off-farm income.

"I think it's really important for people to remember that the businesses in town need help also, so not to send toothpaste and toilet paper. Send a few dollars so people can buy locally and keep the local businesses going as well."

They raised their two girls, Karly and Courtney, on Moothandella, and Bruce is the local mayor.

"It's been a wonderful place to live but to be honest, I'm getting older and an easier life would be nice one day but at the moment it's home and it's beautiful and come drought or flood it's home," Mrs Scott said.