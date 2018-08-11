Menu
The Rivers Secondary College's Lismore High Campus students got into the spirit of things for Farmer Friday.
News

Drought relief gets a boost from school's campaign

11th Aug 2018 12:00 AM

LISMORE students banded together to raise funds for farmers in need on Friday.

Students and staff from The Rivers Secondary College's Lismore High Campus took part in Farmer Friday to support the drought appeal.

Student Representative Council chairperson Abbey Bailey organised the day.

"The students and staff of our school recognise that the current record breaking drought is affecting everyone, but our farming community in many parts of the state are doing it really tough,” Abbey said.

Students and staff had the chance to come to school dressed in farming attire for a gold coin donation.

The school raised $750 from the day.

"Any little bit that we can do to help is worthwhile and the whole campus has been involved which is fantastic,” Abbey said.

