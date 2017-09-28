Drought-proofing with recycled water

Recycled water is now the way to go in Ballina.

AFTER months of minimal rainfall, the launch of Ballina Shire Council's drought-proof water service will be a welcomed gift for Ballina users.

From October 3, over 900 properties within Ferngrove, River Oaks, Ballina Heights housing estates and North Ballina will be turned on to recycled water.

"Recycled water is safe and crystal clear, cheaper to use and, as our shire continues to grow, key to meeting future water demands,” Manager Water and Wastewater, Bridget Walker said.

"Traditionally, water is used only once, treated and discharged into local waterways. But with recycled water the valuable resource can be reused multiple times, which reduces demands on our precious drinking water.”

How it works

Recycled water undergoes a rigorous treatment process before being supplied to dual reticulated homes through purple coloured pipes and taps.

Ms Walker explained the eco-friendly water service is ideal for a number of household uses.

"Recycled water can be used for irrigating gardens, washing pets, flushing toilets and the cold washing machine tap, but cannot be used for drinking, cooking or bathing,” she said.

Recycled water was initially launched in 2016 to Lennox Head households and was the first service of its kind in regional NSW. Since then its usage has saved hundreds of mega litres of precious drinking water.

"In the last financial year, residents, businesses and farmers used 416 mega litres of recycled water - that's the equivalent of 166 Olympic swimming pools,” Ms Walker said.

"The great thing is this saving will continue to grow each year as new homes are built, and in the coming years recycled water will ultimately supply some 7,200 homes across the shire.

"As well as saving drinking water, the use of recycled water decreases the amount of water discharged to the marine environment.

Recycled water users can collect their complimentary user pack within business hours from Council's Customer Service Centre located at 40 Cherry Street, Ballina.

National Water Week events

To celebrate National Water Week, the community are invited to go behind the scenes with a tour of Council's Lennox Head Wastewater Treatment Facility on Wednesday, October 18 between 10am to 12pm (each tour will take 30 minutes).

New users and local stakeholders are also invited to attend a launch event on Friday 20 October at 12pm, which will be held at Ballina Height's Soccer Club, Cumbalum.

For more information or to RSVP to either of these events email council@ballina.nsw.gov.au or call Communications Officer, Catherine Jost on 1300 864 444.

To find out more about the innovative water service and its uses, visit ballinawater.com.au