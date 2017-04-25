Drones to feature at Primex

NEW APPROACH: The Ripper Group drones that will be at the 2017 Primex.

THE futuristic world of 'farming via drones' will feature at the Primex Field days this year, and visitors will quickly learn that the future is already here.

One Australian company is The Ripper Group and chief operations officer Ben Trollope said the uses for drones in agriculture were changing every week.

"Their use is only limited by our imagination. Whether it's checking fencelines, or bores or a cow giving birth or controlling noxious pests, there is a drone ready to do that job," Mr Trollope said.

"My aunt, who is in her early 60s, sits on her porch at her two-acre orchard at Orange and uses a drone to scare birds off her trees."

The Ripper Group will spearhead part of the innovation feature at this year's Norco Primex, at Casino from June 15-17.

They will showcase the latest in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle technology specific to agriculture.

"We have a range of products and systems that will be on site to increase farmer awareness of what technology is available and also have engineers and pilots available to answer relevant questions in regards to customisation," Mr Trollope said.

Norco Primex director Bruce Wright said the appetite for drone information was amazing.

"We have had a lot of interest from people who supply the drone technology and from the man on the land seeking information on their capabilities," Mr Wright said.

This year, Primex is expected to attract 300 exhibitors, 1000 brands and more than 30,000 visitors across the three-day event.