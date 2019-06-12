Drones to be used in search for missing backpacker

Missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez was last seen leaving Cheeky Monkeys Bar on May 31.

Missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez was last seen leaving Cheeky Monkeys Bar on May 31. NSW Police Media

POLICE are calling on the community for any assistance into the disappearance of Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez in Byron Bay.

As the search enters day four for the 18-year-old, who was last seen leaving Cheeky Monkeys on Jonson St, Byron Bay on May 31, police will be using drone technology to continue with their investigation today.

"Sadly we have not located Theo but will continue our search,” Tweed Byron Police District Chief Inspector Matt Kehoe said.

"Whilst there is no coordinated land search tomorrow as we will be searching with our specialist drone operators and other personnel.

"I encourage community members to continue their local searches for Theo but please don't risk your own safety.”

Inspt Kehoe said anyone with CCTV footage from May 31 to June 1 should contact police.

"We are still seeking residents with home CCTV to review this for the time period of 11pm on May 31 to about 4am on the June 1,” he said.

Theo's family have also extended their thanks to the community throughout this difficult time.

"Theo's family and friends have been touched by the kindness of our local community,” Inspt Kehoe said.

"On behalf of Byron Bay Police, thank you for your efforts.

"Police would like to acknowledge and thank the local State Emergency Services staff and community members who have searched tirelessly over last three days.

"Also thanks to community members for dropping off food and drinks at our search Command Post.”

More to come.