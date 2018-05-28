Drones over bridges, Beef Week videos: Our journos get busy

BEEF WEEK FASHION: Tiny tots rocked the catwalk at the Northern Star Celebration of Fashion last night.

BEEF WEEK FASHION: Tiny tots rocked the catwalk at the Northern Star Celebration of Fashion last night. Chyna Hayden

Dear subscribers,

Northern Star journalists have been branching out all over the place in the past week proving they are well ahead of the game in terms of digital media.

Star snapper (newsroom speak for photographer) Marc Stapelberg shot a classy Beef Week video which was broadcast on SkyNews' Ag Show on Thursday night.

Marc shot and edited the video in-house, conducted all the interviews himself, and narrated a piece for a national audience.

This highly talented staff member has also been nominated several times for PANPA and Walkley awards for his photographic skills

See his work here and this is the link to the Sky video.

Another of our journalists, Jasmine Burke, took to the sky to support a report Hamish Broome did on the costings of repairing sections of the Casino to Murwillumbah rail like so it can be used as a rail trail.

Jasmine, who undertook drone pilot training for the Star, sent this eye in the sky to capture footage of one of the 'invisible' bridges along the disused lines.

The massive steel bridge across Leycester Creek in Lismore is 135m long, and features three almost 37m long truss spans.

Engineers estimate it would cost $1 million to repair as part of the rail trail proposal which is still in its early stages.

North Lismore Bridge is in disrepair. Jasmine Burke

Another high profile example of our journalists stepping out into the community in unusual ways, resulted in Richmond River Express editor Susanna Freymark hosting the Beef Week Fashion show at the Casino RSM last Tuesday night.

Anyone who has met Susanna knows she has the gift of the gab and when you stick a microphone in front of her, nothing can stop her infectious enthusiasm shining through.

Regards,

David Kirkpatrick,

Editor, The Northern Star.

