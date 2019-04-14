Menu
FUNDING: Blackberry will be targeted following a significant Federal government grant to eradicate the weed.
Council News

Drone technology to target noxious weeds

Jackie Munro
by
14th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
NOXIOUS weeds will be targeted near the Tenterfield township after Tenterfield Shire Council was awarded an historic Federal Government grant.

Tenterfield mayor Peter Petty said the council's weeds officer Chris Battersby has achieved a first for the control of weeds within the shire with the procurement of $776,300 in funding through the Federal Government's Communities Combating Pests and Weed Impacts During Drought Program.

"With the ongoing dry conditions, council is keen to take the opportunity to get on top of these weeds before seasonal rain returns," Cr Petty said.

The funding allows the control of serrated tussock and blackberry within the shire and allows for the appointment of six personnel and appropriate training.

Blackberry will be targeted to the west and east of Tenterfield township on roadsides, to minimise further spread of this weed in the current drought conditions.

"The impacts for our local producers are significant and with the control of blackberry in particular, there will be a benefit to all," Cr Petty said.

To assist with the roll-out, additional resources will be employed within the shire and drone technology will be purchased to ensure the council is able to utilise the grant funding to its full capacity and to monitor future outbreaks.

To assist landholders to engage with the weed control measures, a Landcare Field Day will be held and a survey of proposed treatment areas undertaken in consultation with those affected.

