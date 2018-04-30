Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Drone footage of CBD development
Business

DRONE FOOTAGE: Bird's eye view of mall demolition

Emma Clarke
by
30th Apr 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EXCLUSIVE images from 150m above the Ipswich Mall redevelopment show the full extent of what's happening behind the metal fence.

The Amberley RAAF base was de-activated on the weekend, allowing drone access to otherwise excluded flight zones above the Ipswich CBD.

The footage and images show the shell of the old Woolworths store with the roof and internal walls removed, a flattened car park, torn-up bricks and rubble where there were shops and businesses.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The images allow the community a unique point of view of what's happening behind a tall metal fence which normally blocks view from street level on the mall.

Demolition of the old Woolworths supermarket was part of the latest phase of work on the redevelopment, which started in early April. The demolition of the Woolworths end of the mall will take about 17 weeks, with construction expected to start soon after.

The wrecking ball and dozers moved into the derelict site mid last year, demolishing what used to be the heart of the city, ready for a fresh look to begin evolving in 2018.

When finished, the $150 million redevelopment will have retail, dining and entertainment spaces.

drone footage ipswich business ipswich cbd ipswich mall redevelopment
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Veteran tells of being beaten, kicked on Anzac Day

    premium_icon Veteran tells of being beaten, kicked on Anzac Day

    News GETTING bashed in Nimbin was the last thing Afghanistan veteran Ty Rodda expected when he came to town for a holiday.

    • 30th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    A'vanners in heaven in Casino

    A'vanners in heaven in Casino

    News A group of dedicated A'van owners has converged on the town

    • 30th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    Lifesavers 'rug up' on last patrol of the season

    Lifesavers 'rug up' on last patrol of the season

    News Our region's lifesavers turned out in force despite the poor weather

    • 30th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    Historic fig tree gets a lifeline

    Historic fig tree gets a lifeline

    News New information has come to light

    • 30th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners