Driving on wrong side of the road lands Big Rob in court

A COURT hearing over a minor traffic charge against Lismore identity Big Rob occupied the best part of an entire day in Byron bay Local Court on Friday, and the matter is still unresolved.

Police allege Mr Rob broke road rules when he drove his 4WD down the wrong side of Woodlark St in the CBD during the Lismore flood in April last year. Mr Rob has pleaded not guilty.

During the hearing Mr Rob tried to stop the prosecution playing a live video he broadcast to Facebook of the alleged incident, arguing it was prejudicial.

He also claimed police were involved in a campaign against him.

But Magistrate Dunlevy allowed the video to be played. "Whether there is a multi-layered conspiracy against you is probably not relevant in this regard,” he told Rob.

The video showed Mr Rob driving through the CBD disaster zone, past police vehicles blocking the road near the cinema on Keen St.

People could be heard yelling at him after his 4WD entered still floodwaters and generated wash into nearby shops on Woodlark St.

"I'll obviously get in trouble for this,” he remarked on the live Facebook video.

When he eventually arrived at his destination, Montrose House in South Lismore, a boarding house for which he works as the on-call manager, he shouted across the street to residents: "Are you guys all alright... who else is in there?”

"I just drove through floodwater to check on you guys. Did the police or the SES come and check on you?”

In court Rob argued his act was out of the necessity of checking on the welfare of the disadvantaged residents of the boarding house.

Giving evidence he told the court his actions were justified because there "could have been a disaster” at Montrose House.

"My concerns were real... I risked my own driving record to look after those people,” he said.

"If any of those men were hurt, I don't believe we would be here today.”

But prosecutor Nathan Lockett disputed that Rob had reasonable grounds to believe that he or someone else was in a situation of "imminent peril”.

He said Mr Rob arrived at Montrose House "with no supplies... and there's just a very casual chat and then (he moved) on”.

After final submissions were completed Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy announced he would reserve his judgement and adjourned the matter until Friday July 20, to be heard after noon in Byron Bay Local Court.