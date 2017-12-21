Menu
Driving on the highway? Stop for a cuppa and help a charity

The Cart Cafe.
The Cart Cafe.

TAKING regular breaks during a long road trip could help save your life, but these holidays, it can also make a huge difference to people at risk of homelessness.

Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW, Ben Franklin, has encouraged drivers travelling on the Pacific Highway to take a break at the northbound rest area at Wardell and help some of the community's disadvantaged people.

"Northern Rivers Community Gateway, a not for profit registered charity, will operate their Cart Café at the rest area," he said.

"This great community based organisation supports people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

"The group provides a range of welfare and community capacity building programs on the Far North Coast, including the Cart Café, which is operated as a social enterprise, helping to make a real impact on the lives of disadvantaged people.

"It is important to stop, revive, survive during a long trip and by taking a break at the Cart Café you are also helping to ensure a merry Christmas for the local community."

For more information on Pacific Highway rest areas and Driver Reviver sites visit Roads and Maritime Services' website at www.rms.nsw.gov.au/pacific

