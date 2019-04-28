Menu
FALSE IDENTITY: Once police determined his real name it became apparent that he had outstanding warrants and was disqualified from driving until 2022
Driving on ice without a licence

Amber Gibson
by
28th Apr 2019 1:48 PM
A MAN who has his license disqualified until 2022 has been caught allegedly driving under the influence of ice.

Police will allege that at 2pm on Friday a 34-year-old Upper Mongogarie man was subjected to a roadside drug test on North Street Casino and returned a positive reading to methamphetamines.

"He supplied police with a false name, but a check on the NSW police database showed the name he nominated did not match up with his description,” Richmond Police District posted on its Facebook page.

"Once police determined his real name it became apparent that he had outstanding warrants and was disqualified from driving until 2022.

"He was placed under arrest and taken to Casino Police Station.

The man will appear in Local Court on Monday to face charges of driving whilst disqualified, Offence and stating a false name.

Warrants for driving whilst disqualified and negligent driving were also executed.

A further charge may be laid once the result of his drug analysis is known.

He was refused bail.

