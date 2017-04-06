Driving murder case adjourned as tests incomplete

Murder case adjourned for two months.

THE drug and alcohol blood analysis of a Lismore woman accused of the driving murder of a motorcyclist is still incomplete, prompting a two-month adjournment of the matter in Lismore Local Court.

Girards Hill woman Vanessa Fraser, 47, did not appear in court on Tuesday morning.

The prosecution told Magistrate David Heilpern it was still awaiting a pathology report which would form part of the brief of evidence.

The report was expected to take another four weeks.

Fraser was charged by police following the January 6 death of Tweed Heads man Trevor Moran, 61, in a road crash at Cudgera Creek on the Pacific Hwy.

Police allege Fraser intentionally allowed her white Ford Falcon to collide with Mr Moran's motorcycle.

The father of three died at the scene.

Fraser was uninjured in the crash.

Following a police investigation she was charged on January 27.

In early February Fraser was moved from Grafton jail to the mental health unit of Silverwater Correctional Complex in Sydney.

She is to appear via video link for her next court appearance on June 6.