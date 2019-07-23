Driving crime 'an offence of stupidity' for man on bond

A man was re-sentenced on a host of fraud offences after he drove a car while his licence was disqualified.

HE was already on good behaviour bonds, but chose to get behind the wheel despite being disqualified from driving.

Kelvin Fing, also known as Kelvin Daley, faced Lismore Local Court for sentencing over a charge of driving while disqualified on Friday.

The 25-year-old Coraki man was also being re-sentenced on a host of fraud offences relating to the use of stolen paywave-enabled bank cards which he used for a $500 spending spree in Alstonville and Ballina in 2016.

His fresh charge related to an incident where patrolling police found Fing driving a vehicle in a Coraki St on the afternoon of March 30 this year.

His earlier matters, for which he'd been sentenced to good behaviour bonds, included tap-and-go purchases with stolen bank cards at a host of businesses on January 16 last year and December 31, 2016.

He'd also been convicted of drug possession and a property offence for being found riding a stolen bicycle.

Fing's solicitor told the court his fresh driving offence was at the "lowest end” of offending of its kind and noted there was nothing about the manner of his driving that brought him to the attention of police.

"He made full admissions, he co-operated with police,” she said.

She acknowledged the offence was aggravated by the fact Fing was on bonds.

But she said her client had made "real effort” to rehabilitating himself and had sought further treatment off his own bat.

"I'd submit this is evidence of good prospects of rehabilitation,” she said.

Magistrate David Heilpern took no action on the breach of bond.

For the driving offence, he adjourned the matter until October 14 to check on the progress of Mr Fing's rehabilitation.

"This offence is not a violent offence, nor is it an offence of dishonesty,” she said.

"It's an offence of stupidity, with your record.”