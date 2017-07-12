Drivers warned beware as kids return to school

PARAMEDICS are urging motorists to be wary of school zones as kids prepare to return to the classroom in the coming days.

NSW Ambulance Northern Rivers Inspector Terry Murphy said a spike in call outs usually comes with the end of school holidays.

As the holidays draw to a close, Mr Murphy said its a "timely point” for motorists be aware of school zones and pedestrian crossings to prevent injury.

Warm winters on the Northern Rivers Mr Murphy said also means more children will be out and about.

He encouraged kids and motorists alike to be aware of their surroundings.

So far these school holidays in NSW, the service reported seven children had been hit by vehicles crossing the road or cycling.

Thankfully, Mr Murphy said their hasn't been "any great spike in incidents” on the North Coast this winter break.

"It's been a particularly quiet school holidays, which is very good.”

However, Mr Murphy said there was an incident last week in Yamba where a toddler was hit by car but escaped injury.

Across the state, trampoline injuries were high on the list of ambulance call outs.

The first six days of the holidays from Saturday July 1, paramedics have attended 12 cases across NSW involving trampolines and other jumping apparatus, with injuries ranging from bruising to dislocations and fractures.