Drivers urged to slow down to save our lives

Two French nationals died when their vehicle collided head on with an empty milk truck on the Summerland Way at Dilkoon earlier this year.

WITH more than two-thirds of the lives lost on NSW roads occurring in the bush, drivers travelling across regional NSW are being urged to slow down and take care.

Crashes have claimed the lives of more than 180 people in NSW so far this year, with 115 of those occurring on country roads.

In the Coffs/Clarence Police District there have been five fatal crashes so far in 2020, which have claimed the lives of eight people.

August is Rural Road Safety Month, and Regional Transport and Roads Minister Paul Toole said the campaign served as a reminder to do the right thing behind the wheel.

"Every time you get behind the wheel, the choices we make can have fatal consequences," Mr Toole said.

"Every life lost or serious injury suffered represents a family, a friend and a community that is impacted.

"Speeding remains the biggest contributor to road fatalities, accounting for 39 per cent of fatalities last year."

NSW State of Origin coach Brad Fittler has thrown his support behind the campaign.

"Too many local people are dying and being seriously injured in our country towns, and it's having a devastating knock-on effect on their families and local communities," Mr Fittler said.

"Too often, people think it's okay for them to quickly check a text, to drive faster than the speed limit, have that extra drink, or that driving tired is okay because they know the road. It's not."

Australian Road Safety Foundation founder and CEO Russell White said the nationwide Rural Road Safety Month served as a reminder that road safety was everyone's responsibility.

"We will continue to see an unnecessary loss of life in rural communities until we acknowledge that all road users have a personal responsibility to ensure safety is front of mind when behind the wheel," Mr White said.

Rural Road Safety Month is an initiative of the Australian Road Safety Foundation, more information can be found at: arsf.com.au/rrsw-home/ and the Safer Roads program: roadsafety.transport.nsw.gov.au/stayingsafe/safer-roads/index.html