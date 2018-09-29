Drivers urged to slow down after four lives lost on roads

Police urge motorists to obey the speed limit following four fatalities on the state's roads on day one of Operation Slow Down.

Police urge motorists to obey the speed limit following four fatalities on the state's roads on day one of Operation Slow Down. Rob Wright

WITH four lives already lost on the state's roads in the past 24 hours, NSW Police are urging all motorists to slow down and remain patient this long weekend.

Operation Slow Down - a high-visibility traffic operation - was launched at midnight yesterday (Friday, September 28) and will continue until 11.59pm on Monday, October 1.

Double demerits will be enforced throughout the entire long-weekend for all speeding, mobile phones, seatbelt, and motorcycle-helmet offences.

Motorists are also being reminded that from 17 September 2018 an extra demerit point was added to the penalty for illegally using a mobile phone while driving. This will add an additional two demerit points in double demerit periods resulting in a total of 10 demerit points for this offence.

Four lives have been lost in two crashes during Operation Slow Down so far, which is the same as for the corresponding time last year.

The total number of deaths on NSW roads this year is 281, which is two people more than at the same time last year (279).

Police are concerned at the significant amount of speeding offences overnight, with more than 1300 speeding incidents across the state since Operation Slow Down commenced.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Julie Middlemiss of the state's Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, said drivers cannot become complacent while travelling across the state's roads this long weekend.

"Police will put every resource available into ensuring families get to and from their holiday destinations safely.

"Drivers, before heading out, ensure you have had adequate rest, you're not under the influence, and your mobile phone or tablet will not become a distraction on the journey,” Acting Assistant Commissioner Middlemiss said.

Progressive statistics from day one of Operation Slow Down:

Speed infringements: 1,383

Breath tests: 50, 224

PCA charges: 23

Major crashes: 75

Fatalities: Four (One person in Glenridding, one person in Picton and two people at Orchard Hills).