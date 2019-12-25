Drivers urged to consider possible delays on Christmas

Drivers are being urged to stay safe on the roads across Christmas.

MOTORISTS hitting the road on Christmas Day are urged to plan their trip in advanced and exercise patience when behind the wheel, as Operation Safe Arrival continues.

Double demerit points are in force until 11.59pm on January 1.

NSW Police officers will be on the lookout for poor driver behaviour, including drink-and-drug-driving, speeding, seatbelt, mobile phone and motorcycle helmet offences.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy, said don’t risk ruining your Christmas lunch – or someone else’s – with bad driving decisions.

“We want everyone to safely reach their Christmas Day destinations, so take additional care with extra cars on the road and with any road closures in place due to bush fires,” he said.

“Everyone is visiting family and friends at this time of year, and I am sure they would rather you arrive at your destination late, than not at all.

“Double demerit points should be an extra deterrent for poor driving.

“Think before your next drink, ensure you get plenty of rest and do not put yourself in danger by attempting to get through road blocks in areas threatened by bush fires.

Mr Corboy said drivers should check for road closures prior to travelling by visiting www.livetraffic.com.

“Take the time before you drive to check the appropriate websites for the latest traffic information and prepare to practice patience in increased traffic conditions”, he said.