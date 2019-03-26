Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The incorrect use of indicators, or lack thereof, is a complaint the RACQ receive regularly.
The incorrect use of indicators, or lack thereof, is a complaint the RACQ receive regularly. John Appleyard
Motoring

Drivers suffering from 'indicatoritis'

by Blair Bentley, RACQ technical advisor
26th Mar 2019 4:00 AM

WHAT is "Indicatoritis” you ask? A growing affliction spreading among certain motorists who, for reasons unknown, don't use their indicators properly, or at all, when operating their vehicles.

A frustrating, and potentially dangerous, condition that appears to have the greatest effect on its sufferers when changing lanes, merging, and negotiating intersections and roundabouts. With no obvious offender demographic, authorities and researchers alike can't narrow down a cause.

Sarcasm aside though, the incorrect use of indicators, or lack thereof, is a complaint we receive regularly, and often rates in the top five most frustrating driver behaviours in our annual 'What Drives You Crazy' survey.

All road rules are important. They are there for your safety and the safety of others and need to be obeyed - so remember to use your indicators every time you change lanes, turn or use roundabouts.

column motoring motoring advice racq
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Tight race continues in Lismore election

    premium_icon Tight race continues in Lismore election

    News It could be days before a result is announced as counting continues in Lismore

    Alleged 'peeping Tom' seeks mental health help

    premium_icon Alleged 'peeping Tom' seeks mental health help

    Crime Police will allege he peered through sleeping women's windows

    Short term rentals force residents out of homes

    premium_icon Short term rentals force residents out of homes

    Property Time to put the facts before myths about short-term holiday letting

    New lease of life for East Lismore butcher shop

    premium_icon New lease of life for East Lismore butcher shop

    News Work under way to reopen butcher after $200,000 renovation