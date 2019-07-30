Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Drivers on Fraser Island were left stranded on either side of Ocean Lake when it broke its banks.
Drivers on Fraser Island were left stranded on either side of Ocean Lake when it broke its banks. Holger Mette
News

Drivers left stranded after Fraser Island lake overflows

Carlie Walker
by
29th Jul 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WATER pouring out of an inland lake on Fraser Island toward the beach has left drivers stranded on either side.

Ocean Lake, south of Ngkala Rocks, burst its bank and cut off traffic on the island, with drivers unwilling to take the risk left waiting for the water to clear so they wouldn't get bogged.

A spokesman from the Department of Environment and Science said the partial emptying of Ocean Lake into Orange Creek, which cause the delays, was a natural process.

"When the water level in the lake rises, it can shift sand and break its bank, releasing an overflow into Orange Creek," he said.

"Flows into Orange Creek are dependent upon water levels within the lake.

"The creek can run constantly as a slow trickle or it can be completely dry when lake levels are exceptionally low.

"Surges from Ocean Lake are usually short-lived as the lake's water level subsides.

"Visitors stranded by the overflow simply have to wait until the flow has slowed before crossing Orange Creek.

"Visitors to K'gari were fortunate to witness the surge from Ocean Lake."

More Stories

driver fraser island lake ocean lake
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Cyclist feared he would die in a 'pool of blood' on highway

    premium_icon Cyclist feared he would die in a 'pool of blood' on highway

    Crime A CASINO driver who was drunk when he hit two cyclists on the Bruxner Highway will be sentenced in August.

    Man accused of bestiality to be sentenced

    premium_icon Man accused of bestiality to be sentenced

    Crime The man is accused of having sex with dogs 19 times

    Govt drug driving advice 'needs to be looked at': Saffin

    premium_icon Govt drug driving advice 'needs to be looked at': Saffin

    News Janelle Saffin weighs in on contentious NSW govt drug driving advice

    No food, no water, no talking, no toilet breaks

    premium_icon No food, no water, no talking, no toilet breaks

    News Heartbreaking reason why Alstonville students took on this challenge