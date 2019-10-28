Drivers, start your engines: Lismore Speedway's coming back

ANOTHER season of oval track racing is less than a week away at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway.

In a massive season featuring overseas competitors and some of Australia's best drivers, promoter David Lander is working around the clock to ensure it gets off to a flying start.

The season will start on Saturday with the annual V8 Dirt Modified Lord Mayor's Cup.

It will be the 51st consecutive season of speedway racing at the showground venue.

"We know only too well the important role speedway plays in the city of Lismore as a public entertainment venue,” Lander said.

"This season we're planning quality fixtures and a high time featuring a Speedweek tournament.

"We have the return of the national sprintcar series, World Series Sprintcars, plus major events for V8 Dirt Modifieds and Wingless Sprints, divisions which will feature prominently throughout the season.

"We also have a number of support racing categories to ensure there is plenty of variety on each program.

"It's all about giving the general public entertainment value for money, and a good night out.”

The December-January period will be hectic - Speedweek represents three meetings in eight days on January 11, 14 and 18, in addition to a massive Australia Day double-header on January 25 and 26.

There will be plenty of activity at the circuit this week with a season launch set for Thursday at 11am.

The season opening V8 Dirt Modified Lord Mayor's Cup is one of the major events on the local calendar and always attracts a quality field.

The event was introduced when Lander took over as promoter for the 2007-08 season.

In the past 12 years the Lord Mayor's Cup has developed into one of the genuine blue ribbon events on the Australian east coast V8 Dirt Modified scene.