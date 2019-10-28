Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
READY TO RUMBLE: Lismore Speedway promoter David Lander.
READY TO RUMBLE: Lismore Speedway promoter David Lander. Tony Powell
Sport

Drivers, start your engines: Lismore Speedway's coming back

by Dennis Newlyn
28th Oct 2019 7:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANOTHER season of oval track racing is less than a week away at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway.

In a massive season featuring overseas competitors and some of Australia's best drivers, promoter David Lander is working around the clock to ensure it gets off to a flying start.

The season will start on Saturday with the annual V8 Dirt Modified Lord Mayor's Cup.

It will be the 51st consecutive season of speedway racing at the showground venue.

"We know only too well the important role speedway plays in the city of Lismore as a public entertainment venue,” Lander said.

"This season we're planning quality fixtures and a high time featuring a Speedweek tournament.

"We have the return of the national sprintcar series, World Series Sprintcars, plus major events for V8 Dirt Modifieds and Wingless Sprints, divisions which will feature prominently throughout the season.

"We also have a number of support racing categories to ensure there is plenty of variety on each program.

"It's all about giving the general public entertainment value for money, and a good night out.”

The December-January period will be hectic - Speedweek represents three meetings in eight days on January 11, 14 and 18, in addition to a massive Australia Day double-header on January 25 and 26.

There will be plenty of activity at the circuit this week with a season launch set for Thursday at 11am.

The season opening V8 Dirt Modified Lord Mayor's Cup is one of the major events on the local calendar and always attracts a quality field.

The event was introduced when Lander took over as promoter for the 2007-08 season.

In the past 12 years the Lord Mayor's Cup has developed into one of the genuine blue ribbon events on the Australian east coast V8 Dirt Modified scene.

More Stories

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    120-seat restaurant on the cards for iconic beachfront site

    premium_icon 120-seat restaurant on the cards for iconic beachfront site

    Council News THE once-popular cafe was closed for six years and then it burnt to the ground, but now plans are advancing to reopen it.

    $400k and counting: Why people love these cleaning products

    premium_icon $400k and counting: Why people love these cleaning products

    Business Start-up business hopes to employ 100 people at its North Coast base

    Alstonville Show gives prizes, vouchers to bushfire victims

    premium_icon Alstonville Show gives prizes, vouchers to bushfire victims

    News PHOTOS: Did you go along to the show this year?

    PHOTOS: Lismore colour run splashes 600 people in rainbows

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Lismore colour run splashes 600 people in rainbows

    News Those white clothes didn't stay white for very long