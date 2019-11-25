Drivers risking lives in attempt to find way around fires

DRIVERS are being warned not to seek alternative routes if impacted by fires without consulting the NSW Rural Fire Service website for up-to-date information on road closures.

A Richmond Valley Council spokeswoman said there have been reports of people using Google maps to try and get around the highway closure.

"They are ending up dangerously close to the fire grounds,” she said.

"Road closures are for your safety.

"There have been reports of people trying to avoid the roadblocks using back roads.”

Anyone considering ignoring road signage during bushfire season needed to think twice.

"Summerland Way, Old Tenterfield Road and the Pacific Highway remain closed,” the council spokeswoman said.

"This is an active fire zone. Do not enter this area.

"Your life will be at risk.

"Motorists should follow the directions of police and emergency services.

"There is no north-south route between Casino and Ballina to the north and Maclean and Grafton to the south.”

For more information about busfires and road closures, visit www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or www.livetraffic.com.