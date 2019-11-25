Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Roads closed due to bushfires.
Roads closed due to bushfires. Chris Ison
News

Drivers risking lives in attempt to find way around fires

Aisling Brennan
by
25th Nov 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DRIVERS are being warned not to seek alternative routes if impacted by fires without consulting the NSW Rural Fire Service website for up-to-date information on road closures.

A Richmond Valley Council spokeswoman said there have been reports of people using Google maps to try and get around the highway closure.

"They are ending up dangerously close to the fire grounds,” she said.

"Road closures are for your safety.

"There have been reports of people trying to avoid the roadblocks using back roads.”

Anyone considering ignoring road signage during bushfire season needed to think twice.

"Summerland Way, Old Tenterfield Road and the Pacific Highway remain closed,” the council spokeswoman said.

"This is an active fire zone. Do not enter this area.

"Your life will be at risk.

"Motorists should follow the directions of police and emergency services.

"There is no north-south route between Casino and Ballina to the north and Maclean and Grafton to the south.”

For more information about busfires and road closures, visit www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or www.livetraffic.com.

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EMERGENCY WARNING: Fires merge to burn through large areas

        EMERGENCY WARNING: Fires merge to burn through large areas

        News FIRE activity is increasing across the fireground.

        65 JOBS: Leading engineering firm to set up in Northern NSW

        premium_icon 65 JOBS: Leading engineering firm to set up in Northern NSW

        Business Firm will bring skills to complement existing industries in the area

        Asbestos sites still not cleaned up after fire 7 weeks ago

        Asbestos sites still not cleaned up after fire 7 weeks ago

        Community NSW Government is funding clean-up of uninsured residential debris

        How bad is the air quality in Northern NSW?

        premium_icon How bad is the air quality in Northern NSW?

        Health Emergency air quality monitors have been installed throughout NSW