Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Drivers are reminded to take care when driving in a school zone.Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate
Drivers are reminded to take care when driving in a school zone.Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate
News

Drivers reminded to stay safe when in school zones

Aisling Brennan
25th May 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are reminding all road users to be safe around schools, as students return to normal schedules today.

During the COVID-19 restrictions school zones have remained in place as normal, however the number of children in attendance has been greatly reduced.

Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy of the state’s Traffic and Highway Patrol Command said with school students back in full attendance from today, all road users need to consider the risks to themselves and young people.

“School zones will become busy from today, with student numbers, vehicles, pedestrians, and buses returning to normal frequency,” Assistant Commissioner Corboy said.

“With recent restrictions changing student attendance and impacting on vehicle, pedestrian and bus flows, we can’t afford to become complacent for the remainder of the school term.

“All road users, including pedestrians, need to consider their own behaviour in school zones; pay attention to the flashing signs, comply with requests from school crossing supervisors, and keep everyone safe on our roads.”

Traffic and Highway Patrol Command officers take this opportunity to remind road users of the following:

  • Drivers – to either park away from school and escort students in, park in designated areas, or heed the kiss and drop zones
  • Parents – to hold their school age child’s hand, along with younger siblings, when crossing the road and escorting them into school grounds

Police will be patrolling school zones throughout NSW ensuring road users comply with the road rules, keeping everyone safe.

Penalties for school zone offences include:

  • Drive on path – $457 / 4 demerit points
  • Drive without proper control – $572 4 demerit points
  • Drive using mobile phone – $457 / 5 points
  • Drive with animal on lap – $572 / 4 points
  • Stop in bus zone – $344 / 2 points
  • Exceed speed >45kph – $2636 / 7 points
coronavirusnorthernrivers nsw police force school zone
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three big DAs on Ballina council's agenda this week

        premium_icon Three big DAs on Ballina council's agenda this week

        News MAJOR changes to a public school, a new skate park and a waste facility are on the agenda at this week's council meeting.

        When pubs open, which one will you visit first?

        premium_icon When pubs open, which one will you visit first?

        News "The pub is a community that we have been without for too long"

        Have your say on water and sewerage plan

        premium_icon Have your say on water and sewerage plan

        News TENTERFIELD residents are encouraged to have their say on the council’s draft water...

        NZ companies come on board during virtual Primex

        premium_icon NZ companies come on board during virtual Primex

        News THE inaugural Primex virtual expo has been deemed an “immediate success”.