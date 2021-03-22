Menu
SLOW DOWN: Rural Fire Service are urging people to slow down and drive to the conditions. File Photo.
News

‘Drivers, not rain’ to blame for multiple car crashes

Alison Paterson
22nd Mar 2021 9:55 AM
Driving too fast during heavy rain on slick roads – what could possibly go wrong?

The State Emergency Service and the Rural Fire Service has warned people to be vigilant if driving and to stay at home if they can as stormy weather has seen roads impacted.

A senior firefighter has blamed drivers for not taking weather into consideration for a high number of vehicle crashes over the past few days.

Rural Fire Service Far North Coast Operations Officer Steve Quinlan said his volunteers have attended at leat half a dozen incidents over the past few days.

All of which, he said, could have been avoided.

“People must pay attention and drive to the conditions,” he said.

“We have attended six crashes on the region over the past few days, the majority of which were on the Pacific Highway (M1).”

With the heavy weather settling in for the next few days, Operations Officer Quinlan urged everyone to be careful.

