The driver was lucky to escape after his truck crashed off the hillside. PHOTO: Gendarmerie de l'Ardèche
News

Driver's miraculous escape from truck hanging off hillside

Kate Dodd
by
19th Dec 2018 10:45 AM | Updated: 11:47 AM

A FRENCH truck driver has miraculous escaped from serious injury after he lost control of his truck along a step road in the Ardeche in France. 

Local media reported that the truck was hanging dangerously over a hillside and the driver was able to climb out of the truck's cabin after the crash, which happened at 6am local time. 

Police said it was not clear what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, however the stretch of road where the crash happened is "always wet or icy because it's permanently located in the shade during the day" and poses an ice risk in winter. 

