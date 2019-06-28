Driver's lucky escape as truckie spots crashed vehicle

CAR DOWN GULLY: A crew from the Woodenbong Rural Fire Brigade attended an incident early on Friday morning after a driver spotted a car down an embankment when he was on the roof of his truck.

AN EAGLE-eyed truckie was a guardian angel for a motorist whose vehicle crashed down an embankment.

Rural Fire Service Inspector Daniel Ainsworth said the driver of a car which went down a gully near Woodenbong around 5am today was found thanks to a truck driver who stopped to check his vehicle.

"A single vehicle drove over the edge of the road and a cattle truck driver was on the roof of his truck securing something when he saw a vehicle down the embankment near Lindesay Creek Rd,” he said.

"When the Woodenbong Fire Brigade arrived on scene they had to secure the vehicle with a chain so it would not go any further.”

Insp Ainsworth said an ambulance crew attended the incident and transported the patient.