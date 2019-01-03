Drivers ignoring signs prohibiting Brooms Head beach access

THROUGH THE GATE: A four-wheel drive vehicle on the beach at Brooms Head.

IT APPEARS some people have failed to get the message over four-wheel drive access to Brooms Head beach, with the gate installed to restrict access vandalised and drivers ignoring the signs.

Last September, Clarence Valley councillors voted to install an unlocked boom gate at the beach access near Lake Cakora, restricting access to essential service vehicles, boat launching vehicles and emergency services.

The damaged sign on the boom gate at Brooms Head beach access point. Contributed

However, one Brooms Head resident, who didn't want to be named, has noticed over the holiday period a number of vehicles ignoring the signs and driving on the beach.

"The signage on the gate has been vandalised multiple times, with the gate left open on many occasions since being installed," the resident said.

"A sign saying 'Shut the gate' was removed last Saturday along with a chain which made it easy to hook the gate to the pole.

"The beach is now pretty free of cars this summer and a large number of drivers who once enjoyed driving the beach have respectfully taken notice, but there are the odd few who haven't yet taken the new ruling to mind which is understandable but hard on others who have."