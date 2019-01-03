Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
THROUGH THE GATE: A four-wheel drive vehicle on the beach at Brooms Head.
THROUGH THE GATE: A four-wheel drive vehicle on the beach at Brooms Head. Contributed
News

Drivers ignoring signs prohibiting Brooms Head beach access

Jarrard Potter
by
3rd Jan 2019 1:00 AM | Updated: 10:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT APPEARS some people have failed to get the message over four-wheel drive access to Brooms Head beach, with the gate installed to restrict access vandalised and drivers ignoring the signs.

Last September, Clarence Valley councillors voted to install an unlocked boom gate at the beach access near Lake Cakora, restricting access to essential service vehicles, boat launching vehicles and emergency services.

 

The damaged sign on the boom gate at Brooms Head beach access point.
The damaged sign on the boom gate at Brooms Head beach access point. Contributed

However, one Brooms Head resident, who didn't want to be named, has noticed over the holiday period a number of vehicles ignoring the signs and driving on the beach.

"The signage on the gate has been vandalised multiple times, with the gate left open on many occasions since being installed," the resident said.

"A sign saying 'Shut the gate' was removed last Saturday along with a chain which made it easy to hook the gate to the pole.

"The beach is now pretty free of cars this summer and a large number of drivers who once enjoyed driving the beach have respectfully taken notice, but there are the odd few who haven't yet taken the new ruling to mind which is understandable but hard on others who have."

beach access boom gate brooms head brooms head beach clarence valley council cvc
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Woman trapped after car rolls down embankment

    Woman trapped after car rolls down embankment

    Breaking A WOMAN in her 60s has been taken to Lismore Base Hospital after the two-vehicle crash.

    • 3rd Jan 2019 11:40 AM
    Sharks spotted, beaches closed but chopper patrols cancelled

    Sharks spotted, beaches closed but chopper patrols cancelled

    News Authorities are urging swimmers to be "shark smart"

    Baby girl suffers first-degree burns after shower accident

    Baby girl suffers first-degree burns after shower accident

    News It is understood the girl's older sibling turned off the cold water

    Toto reigned supreme at Falls Byron Bay

    premium_icon Toto reigned supreme at Falls Byron Bay

    Music The popular band celebrated 40 years playing music

    • 3rd Jan 2019 12:34 PM

    Local Partners