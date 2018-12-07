Drivers ignore new 'no right turn' rule at Alstonville

WRONG WAY: Drivers can no longer turn right at this dangerous Alstonville intersection between 3-6pm after numerous crashes, including a number of fatalities, at the site.

WRONG WAY: Drivers can no longer turn right at this dangerous Alstonville intersection between 3-6pm after numerous crashes, including a number of fatalities, at the site. Northern Star

DRIVERS are blatantly ignoring the "no right turn” rule at a dangerous Alstonville intersection.

Introduced as part of a raft of safety measures, the new rule forbids rights turns from Ballina Rd onto the Bruxner Highway between 3pm and 6pm.

It came into effect on Thursday afternoon.

But when The Northern Star visited during that timeframe, many drivers were either unaware of the rule or were ignoring it.

More than 10 vehicles turned right at the Alstonville section in the first 20 minutes after 3pm.

The new intersection which forbids drivers from turning right between 3-6pm after numerous accidents at the site. Northern Star

The new intersection had a flashing sign on approach, a yellow sign and then a sign at the intersection informing drivers that the road was closed for turning right from 3pm.

Drivers did not seem to realise they had made a mistake, especially when there was a vehicle already in the turning right lane.

Ballina MP Tamara Smith says she had already received complaints about the rule.

"I've had constituents say this move is going to increase traffic back through Alstonville's Main Street - reducing that was the whole point of building the Alstonville Bypass in the first place,” she said.

"The increased traffic will also be going past the school safety crossing during the peak hours when the three local schools let students out.

"Another constituent said they believed that bus operators and senior citizens had not been given enough notice of the right hand turn ban.”

The new intersection which forbids drivers from turning right between 3-6pm after numerous accidents at the site. Northern Star

Ms Smith said her community survey - which was completed by more than 1000 residents - showed people felt unsafe at the intersection.

She said that residents deserved a proper solution to the problem.

"The RMS and the Minister need to be urgently looking at funding and planning a proper, safe interchange for this intersection, with overpasses and underpasses so that the population of the Alstonville - Wollongbar Plateau can feel safe entering and exiting Alstonville,” she said.