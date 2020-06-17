Driver, passenger flee after crashing car into a tree

DRIVER FLEES: The driver of a silver Subaru which crashed into a gum tree in East Lismore fled the scene along with an unknown number of passengers shortly after 2am..Photo: Alison Paterson

EARLY on Wednesday morning residents in East Lismore were suddenly woken when a driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree outside a block of units.

Around 2.03am residents on College Street heard a vehicle travelling at speed mount the kerb outside number 85, skid across the nature strip and lawn before smashing into a large eucalyptus and stopping askew in the driveway.

A neighbour who asked not to be named said he was jolted awake when the crash occurred.

He looked out to see a silver Subaru and at least two males at the vehicle.

"I came downstairs and two guys were rummaging through the car," he said.

"A lady with a torch was there and I heard her ask them if they were all right.

"They said 'yes', she said 'are you sure?' and they said, 'Trust me we're fine', then they just walked off, it did not look like they were in a hurry."

A few moments later police and firefighters were at the incident shortly followed by paramedics.

Fire & Rescue Lismore station Officer Ian Grimwood said his crew were there to provide fire protection while police conducted their preliminary investigation and waited the tow truck.

He confirmed no-one was trapped in the vehicle and that the airbags had been deployed.

Police at the scene spoke with residents who heard the crash.

Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend said police were continuing the investigation.

"Police found the keys in the ignition and empty beer bottles in the vehicle which does not appear to be stolen," he said.

"The vehicle is registered to a Goonellabah address and anyone with any information is asked to call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000."