DUMB DRIVER: Police allege a Junction Hill woman under instruction to only drive a car with an interlock device broke the rules of her disqualification period.
Crime

Driver's dumb interlock offence

Alison Paterson
by
22nd Aug 2019 8:08 AM
POLICE reveal a Junction Hill woman has been charged with an unusual drink-driving offence.

Lismore police will allege that in August 2018 a 28-year-old Junction Hill woman was convicted of a High Range PCA Offence.

Police said part of her sentence was to only drive a car with an interlock device once her disqualification period ended.

At 11:40pm on Tuesday police stopped a car on Hunter St, Lismore, which the 28-year-old was driving. She provided a negative reading for alcohol, and police noted that the car did not have an interlock device fitted.

The 28-year-old was also unable to produce her drivers licence.

The woman was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for not having the interlock device installed and issued an infringement notice for not carrying her licence.

She will appear at Lismore Local Court in September

