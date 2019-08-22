Driver's dumb interlock offence
POLICE reveal a Junction Hill woman has been charged with an unusual drink-driving offence.
Lismore police will allege that in August 2018 a 28-year-old Junction Hill woman was convicted of a High Range PCA Offence.
Police said part of her sentence was to only drive a car with an interlock device once her disqualification period ended.
At 11:40pm on Tuesday police stopped a car on Hunter St, Lismore, which the 28-year-old was driving. She provided a negative reading for alcohol, and police noted that the car did not have an interlock device fitted.
The 28-year-old was also unable to produce her drivers licence.
The woman was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for not having the interlock device installed and issued an infringement notice for not carrying her licence.
She will appear at Lismore Local Court in September