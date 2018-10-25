Menu
The intersection of the Bruxner Highway and Ballina Rd at Alstonville. Marc Stapelberg
News

Drivers could be banned from turning right at intersection

25th Oct 2018 10:30 AM

SHOULD drivers be banned from turning right out of Ballina Rd onto the Bruxner Highway at Alstonville?

That's the question being considered by Roads and Maritime Services, Ballina Shire Council and NSW Police.

There have been a number of fatal and serious crashes at the dangerous intersection over the years.

Work was completed earlier this year to increase the length of the eastbound merging lane from Ballina Rd onto the Bruxner Highway.

But still more need to be done to improve safety.

Parliamentary secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin said work on further upgrades would start on Monday.

He said the government was "committed to making this intersection safer for the thousands of motorists who pass through it every day".

"To further improve safety at the intersection, the Bruxner Highway will be widened to provide greater separation for through traffic from motorists turning left into Ballina Road," he said.

"As a high proportion of the serious crashes at this intersection have occurred in the afternoon, Roads and Maritime Services is also working closely with Ballina Shire Council and NSW Police to determine if a ban on motorists turning right out of Ballina Road on to the Bruxner Highway in the late afternoons should be trialled.

"Work on the intersection is expected to be completed before Christmas, weather permitting.

"Roads and Maritime will monitor the safety of the intersection and continue to examine options to further improve safety at this intersection, including longer term solutions."

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

Lismore Northern Star

