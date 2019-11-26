Drivers chasing the dream

Queenslander Steve Jordan is a contender for race honours in Saturday’s main event at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway.

RACING will be intense as 25 of the best Production Sedan drivers on the east coast of Australia battle for honours in ‘The Dream’ main event at Lismore Speedway on Saturday.

The line-up is impressive headed by current National Champion Joel Berkley.

The defending ‘Dream’ titleholder Steve Jordan has nominated in defence of his crown and he will drive a super-fast AU Ford Falcon.

The appeal of the Production Sedan class of speedway racing revolves around the emphasis on every day road vehicle brands, primarily Holden and Fords, which continues a long standing traditional motorsport rivalry.

Holden Commodores out-number the Fords so the blue oval brigade go into battle for supremacy against the odds, which adds further interest to the 30-lap feature race.

Two rounds of three heats (per round) will give ample opportunity for all drivers to qualify through to the main event.

Racing for Wingless Sprints, AMCA Sedans, Junior Sedans, National Four Cylinder Sedans and Street Stocks also will be featured on the variety program.

There’s something for everyone – even an appearance by Santa Claus – to welcome in the 2019 Festive Season.

It’s the one meeting of the season where the emphasis is not strictly on the racing, though there will be plenty of speedway action.

With face paining, jumping castles and lollies galore, it’s also a kids party night and all are welcome.

“It’s very much a night for the kids,” promoter David Lander said.

“We will have our usual kids’ push bike races, tug-of-war and novelty events for the kids that will command just as much interest as the racing.

“It’s important all children wishing to enter the push bike events bring the mandatory safety helmet head gear. Without it, they will not be allowed to compete.

“We also have a big car racing program to get through as well, highlighted with the annual running of ‘The Dream” Production Sedan main event.”

The Kids Christmas party night has been a welcome addition to the seasonal calendar since Lander took over running the Lismore showground speedway circuit some years ago.

Every year Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway has been one of the first public entertainment venues in the City of Lismore to welcome in the Christmas season.

The appearance by Santa Claus also holds great interest with a likely racing appearance indicated, as has been the normal practice for Santa in past seasons.

Gates open at 4pm and racing starts at 5.30pm.