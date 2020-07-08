Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COP A FINE: Police and council rangers targeted people committing offences at beaches on the Northern NSW coast and issued fines.
COP A FINE: Police and council rangers targeted people committing offences at beaches on the Northern NSW coast and issued fines.
News

Drivers caught speeding, fishtailing near children on beach

Alison Paterson
8th Jul 2020 9:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DRIVERS caught speeding and fishtailing near children were among those penalised as authorities cracked down on bad beach behaviour at the weekend.

More than 20 people were fined as police and council rangers conducted a blitz on people committing offences at popular Northern Rivers beaches.

This morning, Richmond Police District have revealed their officers and Richmond Valley Council rangers spent last weekend patrolling the Evans Head to Ballina coastline targeting a number of offences.

Richmond Valley Council rangers spoke to more than 200 people, issuing in excess of 20 infringements for dog offences, driving in dune areas and other fines for non-compliance of council regulations.

Police conducted more than 30 random breath tests and licence checks.

They issued infringements for negligent driving to two drivers who were caught fishtailing and driving at high speeds near children on the beach.

Police said these operations were well-received by the local community and will be ongoing as their officers and the council continue to work together to keep the beaches safe.

ballina beach driving evans head northern rivers crime richmond police district richmond valley council
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Former Lismore mayor tied up in ‘very significant dispute’

        premium_icon Former Lismore mayor tied up in ‘very significant dispute’

        News THE dispute arose during the repossession of a Northern Rivers property.

        Police officer accused of assault gets new hearing date

        premium_icon Police officer accused of assault gets new hearing date

        Crime Alleged victim will be allowed to give evidence by video link

        Accused puppy shooter to face court after COVID delay

        premium_icon Accused puppy shooter to face court after COVID delay

        News Police allege the 60-year-old fired three arrows at the puppy

        Diocese hopes to turn existing facility into a new motel

        premium_icon Diocese hopes to turn existing facility into a new motel

        News THE proposal also seeks approval to increase the facility’s capacity to host...