NUMBER PLATES: NSW Police are warning drivers thte need to have correctly fitted and visible number plates or face fines and loss of demerit points.
News

DRIVERS BEWARE: Police got your number on plates

Alison Paterson
30th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
THIS summer, make sure your bike rack, trailer or caravan is not obscuring your number plates or you could be in for a rude shock.

Drivers who neglect to ensure their vehicle's number plates are correctly fitted and displayed, could be allowing themselves to be fined a whopping $464 to $697 - depending on the vehicle type.

According to the Roads and Maritime Service website, drivers can also lose three demerit points for each offence.

NSW Police confirmed that drivers may be committing an offence which carries demerit points for having number plates that are not fitted properly, obscured, defaced or otherwise not legible.

"You need auxiliary plates if the caravan, trailer, bike rack or vehicle you're towing covers your rear number plate," a police spokesman said.

"Auxiliary plates are marked with 'NSW - Auxiliary' and have black characters with a white background.

"They must have the same character combination as your number plates."

NSW Police also said drivers can be fined for not displaying auxiliary plates clearly and not using a working rear number plate light.

