Driverless cars 'a game changer for road safety'

ABOVE: Ben Franklin, Andrew Constance, Melinda Pavey and Thomas George announce a new 40-year vision for transport. Samantha Poate

BETTER technology-driven services and regional connectivity will become the future of NSW Transport under the new draft 40-year vision.

Roads, Maritime and Freight Minister Melinda Pavey and Transport and Infrastructure Minister Andrew Constance released the Future Transport 2056 draft regional strategy yesterday, which will now be put to the community for consultation.

Mr Constance said the document was about providing a vision, a platform and a strategy for major infrastructure investments in transport and roads.

The Government is investing $13billion in major infrastructure, mostly for major road upgrades at the state's freight pinch points and for public transport to service communities, he said.

Ms Pavey said she believe the draft plan sends a strong message that the State Government wanted to establish better services for all regional communities.

"We know what needs to be done ... this a culmination of a lot of work and a lot of community consultation for this draft plan,” she said.

Mr Constance believed in the next 15 to 20 years transport would become fully autonomous.

Ms Pavey said these autonomous functions would be a game changer for road safety.

"If we can involve the latest technology we can actually make things safer and that is part of our drive as a government, not just spending money on infrastructure but driving our road toll down,” Ms Pavey said.

Lismore MP Thomas George and Parliamentary Secretary for the North Coast Ben Franklin hoped the community would register their input into the draft plan.

"I would certainly encourage the community, this is your chance to have your say, so make sure you contribute to the plan,” Mr George said.

Mr Franklin said the plan allowed all members of the community to give their feedback and their ideas about this visionary document for the future.

The draft Future Transport 2056 strategy will be open for comment until December 3.

To view, visit https:// future.transport.nsw.gov.au.