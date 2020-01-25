Menu
Driver with child in car ‘bashed’ for overtaking

by Ben Pike
25th Jan 2020 6:01 PM
A man accused of punching a motorist while a young boy sat terrified in the back seat has been granted bail.

Jun Xie was a passenger in a Subaru Forrester which was about to go into a parking spot when a Honda CRV SUV drove around them about 2pm Friday in Homebush West.

Xie, a 42-year-old unemployed Chinese national, then got out of his car on The Crescent, a busy shopping district in western Sydney.

Footage shows Xie riding on the bonnet of the Honda before the car stops.

Stills from a Channel 9 video of the alleged incident at Homebush West on Friday. Picture: Channel 9
Xie and a number of bystanders then allegedly attacked the 42-year-old driver, who had an eight-year-old boy in the back seat. The child was not injured.

Xie, who is a stepfather to a 10-year-old boy himself, was charged with common assault and affray and appeared at Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.

Police allege the car was also damaged by the group of men, however nobody has been charged with property damage.

"He's alleged to have jumped in front of the car and thrown the punches at the alleged victim - he denies this," Xie's barrister Marina Kiriakos told the court.

"Numerous members of the public have come to Mr Xie's aid, which would indicate the conduct on behalf of the alleged victim."

Police allege the car was damaged by other men but no charges have been laid. Picture: Channel 9
Xie, from Homebush, pleaded not guilty to both charges.

A man has faced court over the alleged assault that shocked bystanders on Friday. Picture: Channel 9
Police prosecutor Sergeant Kermode told the court "the accused was found by police to be in possession of the alleged victim's car key and mobile phone".

"It is a strong prosecution case," she said.

"There's an independent witness and video of the accused's actions.

"If convicted the maximum penalty is ten years (imprisonment) and there's a likelihood of a custodial sentence."

Xie's wife sat in court where he was granted bail to appear at Burwood Local Court March 20.

