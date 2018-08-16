'Rip it up': Sanity prevails in speeding ticket debacle

OVERTURNED: Springfield pensioner Tom Wilson and his wife received a speeding fine in a school zone when the school wasn't open.

OVERTURNED: Springfield pensioner Tom Wilson and his wife received a speeding fine in a school zone when the school wasn't open. Rob Williams

AN IPSWICH man caught speeding in a school zone when students were on holidays has had his ticket ripped up by Queensland Police.

Tom Wilson and his wife Chris were caught by a police camera on July 17, driving at 47km/h outside Westside Christian College.

He argued the zone lights were not flashing and the limit on the road should have been 60km/h.

Mr Wilson then contacted the QT earlier this month to voice his concerns in an effort to raise awareness of the matter.

The Springfield man received a letter from Westside Christian College confirming it was not open on the day he was caught.

After raising questions with police, Mr Wilson said he was told July 17 was gazetted as a school day and despite the school not being open and lights not flashing, the 40km/h limit was enforced.

This week Queensland Police wrote to Mr Wilson and notified him that the speeding ticket would be withdrawn and all efforts to receive payment would cease.

Mr Wilson was happy with the result, but remained disappointed he was forced to fight the ticket.

"Oh yeah, I'm happy but I'm going to keep more of an eye out while driving around the area," he said. "They tell me it's been withdrawn so hopefully that's the end of it."

The pensioner said it was a victory for common sense and was pleased he would not have to fork out $174 for the fine - which "gives you the s--ts".

He said other people should check their speeding ticket before deciding to pay it.

Earlier this month, a Queensland Police spokesman said people wanting to challenge any speeding ticket should follow directions on the back of the fine.