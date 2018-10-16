Menu
Subscribe
Unlicensed driver allegedly four times over limit

by Janet Fife-Yeomans and Danielle Gusmaroli
16th Oct 2018 7:01 AM
THE unlicensed and speeding driver charged with killing a mother and her unborn twins was also allegedly four times over the legal alcohol limit, The Daily Telegraph can reveal.

Blood tests on Richard Moananu have allegedly returned a reading of 0.204. The legal limit for licensed drivers is 0.05.

Police are still awaiting legal advice on whether they can lay fresh charges against Moananu, 29, over the deaths of Katherine and Bronco Hoang's unborn twin boys and are expected to oppose his application for bail in Penrith Local Court on Friday.

 

Katherine Hoang was killed in the crash along with her unborn twins. Her husband Bronco cried after waking up to the terrible news. Picture: Facebook
The father-of-four is facing 10 charges and is now in custody after being released from hospital this week.

He sustained leg injuries after his Mazda allegedly veered on the wrong side of the road and collided head-on with the Hoang family's Nissan Tiida.

He is already facing a total of 10 charges as police have said in court documents that he was unlicensed and doing more than 105km in what is a 60km zone at 7.40pm on September 28.

 

Richard Moananu allegedly returned a blood test of 0.204. Picture: Facebook
Katherone Hoang was heavily pregnant and days from giving birth. Picture: Facebook
Katherine Hoang, 23, was only days away from giving birth to her babies when Moananu allegedly crashed into the family's car, killing a relative, 17, who was driving, and seriously injuring Bronco Hoang who was supervising the learner driver.

Charity worker Mr Hoang woke from a coma last week also in Westmead Hospital to be told the tragic news that his heavily pregnant wife and twins had died.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has since pledged to review the law after a public outcry that Moananu seemingly cannot be charged with killing the babies because they are not considered people until they are born.

 

The tragic accident scene on the Northern Road at Orchard Hills. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
The last time a bill came before parliament to change the law was in 2015 when it was passed in the lower house but was not introduced into the upper house.

A friend of Mr Hoang, Anna Dang, said the family would welcome a change in the law to recognise the death of an unborn child.

"Bronco's family was outraged that the charges did not take into account the unborn babies' lives," said Ms Dang.

"Bronco and his wife and the families were planning their lives around their first grandchildren, what happened was a real tragedy."

