Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coffs Harbour Local Court.
Coffs Harbour Local Court. Leigh Jensen
Crime

Driver who hit cyclists pleads guilty in court

Janine Watson
by
29th Oct 2018 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE driver who crashed into three cyclists at the intersection of Aviation Dr and Christmas Bells Rd in April has pleaded guilty to three separate traffic offences.

Stephen Leslie Hill appeared in Coffs Harbour local court today and pleaded guilty to two charges of driving furiously in a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and a charge of negligent driving (no death or grievous bodily harm).

The 48-year-old will be sentenced on November 19.

One of the riders who sustained significant injuries in the smash was 58-year-old mother-of-three Liesel Brown.

Every bone in her neck was broken with the C1 and C2 fractured in two places. She also broke both cheekbones, her collarbone, septum (in her nose), three ribs and her scapula in two places.

Fellow rider David Spears also sustained serious injuries and in a letter to the editor he said his recovery had given him time to reflect on cycling safety in the region.

"In my opinion the popularity of cycling has accelerated in growth. However, infrastructure and education has not kept pace, sadly exposing this active recreational and commuting activity to potentially higher risk," Mr Spears wrote.

coffs harbour cyclist hit by car
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Farewell Emily: a community stalwart remembered

    premium_icon Farewell Emily: a community stalwart remembered

    News LONG-time Lismore resident, Emily Betteridge, was remembered and mourned by her community and sister Mary after she passed away.

    Funeral today for beloved surf life saver

    Funeral today for beloved surf life saver

    News "Much sadness" after death of mentor and good friend

    11 jobs to be created at new recycling facility

    premium_icon 11 jobs to be created at new recycling facility

    Careers Lismore set to hit recycling targets

    $45,000 to help create new market for Lismore

    premium_icon $45,000 to help create new market for Lismore

    News Project will result in large-scale art market to be held next year

    Local Partners