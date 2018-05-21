Menu
nsw police highway patrol car. Coffs Harbour. 23 march 2017 Trevor Veale
Breaking

Driver who hit cyclists charged

Alison Paterson
by
21st May 2018 7:44 AM

POLICE have charged a man who crashed into and seriously injured two cyclists on the Bruxner Hwy with drug, alcohol and dangerous driving offences.

The 34-year-old man will face court charged with multiple driving-related offences after a motor vehicle collision in the state's north coast.

About 11.30am on Saturday 19 May, a white Ford Courier utility was travelling west on the Bruxner Highway, about 6km east of Drake.

Police were told the Ford collided with two men who were cycling and also travelling west on the Bruxner Highway.

The cyclists, aged 28 and 49, were travelling as part of a group and both suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash.

The pair were treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital, where they will both undergo surgery.

The 34-year-old man driving the Ford was arrested at the scene, after allegedly returning a positive result to a roadside breath test.

He was taken to Tabulam Police Station where he returned an alleged breath analysis reading of 0.243.

During a search of the vehicle, police allegedly located an amount of cannabis.

The man's licence was suspended and he was charged with eight offences;

. Aggravated dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm x2

. Dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm x2

. Negligent driving

. Drive with high-range PCA

. Alter concentration of alcohol before test

. Possess prohibited drug

He was refused bail and will appear at Lismore Local Court today (Sunday 20 May 2018).

ambulance nsw car crash crime cylcing crash mva northern rivers crime northern rivers cycling police
Lismore Northern Star

