Driver who crashed into tree blew 4x legal alcohol limit

A 45-year-old Lismore man will face court next month after crashing his car into a tree while allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

Police allege that on Saturday night the man was travelling on Barr Scott Drive when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree.

He provided a positive breath sample to police.

At Lismore police station he provided a breath analysis that was almost four times the legal limit.

The man had his license suspended and was issued with a Field Court Attendance Notice for High Range PCA.

He will appear in Lismore Local Court in August.