Driver waves chequered flag on 30 year racing career

VETERAN RETIRES: Super Sedan star Ian Brims will officially announce his retirement from racing at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway this Saturday night February 20, 2021. Photo: Tony Powell.

After 30 years and hundreds of thousands of laps, Lismore Speedway will farewell a veteran driver in style on Saturday night.

On Saturday, Super Sedan driver Ian Brims, 72, will wave the chequered flag on his career on the track he started out racing on more than three decades ago.

Brims revved up his career at Lismore in Production Sedans during the 1985-86 season before he sped into Production Sedans then Super Sedans during the 2000-2001 season.

“We had plenty of good times and the opportunity to race all over Australia,” Brims said.

“I have met some great people along the way.”

We take this time to thank everyone for their support during our speedway racing journey, it has been great and is so much appreciated.”

One of the many highlights Brims recalled was his victory in the Australian Modified Sedan Championship for the 1994-95 season.

The title was held in Canberra and Brims overcame a strong field as he led Victoria’s Peter McCarthy and Queensland driver Darren Munro to the chequered flag.

Brims also took out a New South Wales Super Sedan Championship.

However, Brims involvement in racing went beyond competing.

Ian Brims from Brims Earthmoving has been added to the National Road Transport Hall of Fame.

For the past few years his business Brims Concrete/Earthmoving has in been a naming rights sponsor of the series sanctioned by the Super Sedan Association of Queensland.

Brims said is was important to support the racing community that he loved.

“The sponsorship is, I guess, because I have been involved with the sport for such a long time,” he said.

“It’s great to put something back into the sport.”

The return of Super Sedans this weekend highlights a variety program at the Lismore venue featuring racing for Wingless Sprints, AMCA Sedans, Production Sedans, Street Stocks and Junior Sedans.

Race organisers reported a robust entry list from the Super Sedan Association headed by multi National Champion Darren Kane.

The Super Sedan appearance features round 10 of the 15 round McCosker Super Sedan series and is a key event as the point standings reveal a number of drivers still in contention for 2020-2021 season championship.

Sean Black holds a 191 point lead over Kane, while third placed in the current standings, Sam Roza, is a further 300 points behind the national champion.

The top 10 are rounded out by: Mick Nicola (1379); Justin Smithwick (1334); Steve Jordan (1331); Nicholas O’Keeffe (1168); Matt Pascoe (1148); Josh McLaren (1134) and Carter Armstrong (1035).

Roza comes into the starting line-up as a last start main event winner following his victory in round nine and the win marked his first career feature race success in Super Sedans.