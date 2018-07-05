Gracemere man killed in Bruce Highway rollover

The scene of a serious crash near the Paluma turn-off.

The scene of a serious crash near the Paluma turn-off.

UPDATE 11pm: POLICE are investigating the cause of a fatal single vehicle crash that killed a Gracemere man.

A police report says the man was aged 37 and driving a light truck towing a box trailer north on the Bruce Highway, at Mutarnee, north-west of Townsville, about 5.30pm before the truck lost control and rolled several times.

The driver, the sole occupant of the truck, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The highway was closed while rescue crews attended but has since reopened.

Investigations are continuing.

UPDATE 8.10PM: A man has died after a truck rollover on the Bruce Highway.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the driver man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said firefighters had to extract the patient from the vehicle.

The spokeswoman said a medical helicopter was also in attendance to help at the scene.

The highway remained closed at 7.50pm.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

UPDATE 6.45PM: The driver of a truck that rolled on the Bruce Highway north of Townsville remains badly trapped.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said fire and rescue crews were still working to release the man from the vehicle.

A witness who stopped to help said the crash looked very serious.

"I stopped my truck and ran over and went straight into the cab as no one was beside him and I was checking for a pulse," the witness said.

"I checked his wrist then his neck and under his armpit where I got a weak pulse.

"I kept calling his name but he didn't make a sound."

The witness said a rescue helicopter landed at the scene around 6.30pm.

Both lanes of the Bruce Highway are believed to be closed.

The vehicle, believed to be a body truck, was reported to be leaking fuel.

The crash occurred near Ollera Creek off the Bruce Highway, close to the Paluma turn-off.

A Queensland Police spokesman said police were first called to reports of a crash at 5.35pm.

BREAKING: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a truck leaking fuel with the unconscious driver trapped inside.

Police, paramedics and fire and rescue teams are rushing to the scene of the truck rollover on the Bruce Highway north of Townsville.

Emergency service crews from both Townsville and Ingham are understood to be responding.

The incident is believed to have occurred near Mutarnee, north of Rollingstone, about 5.40pm.