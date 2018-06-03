Driver trapped on Wyrallah Rd

CAR FLIP: Emergency services are on scene at at a car crash on Wyrallah Rd near Woodburn.

CAR FLIP: Emergency services are on scene at at a car crash on Wyrallah Rd near Woodburn. Trevor Veale

A DRIVER, who was trapped for more than half-an-hour in a car rollover on Wyrallah Rd yesterday, remains in a stable condition.

Emergency services, called to the single vehicle crash at Tuckarimba at 1030am, found a grey two-door utility on it's roof with a middle aged male river inside.

Senior Constable Richard Hayden:

The motorist remained conscious and was able to talk to emergency services throughout his extraction.

Debris from the vehicle was scattered across the road but no fuel escaped from the vehicle. Wyrallah Rd was closed to all traffic while Woodburn SES worked to free the driver.

Emergency services from Evans Head and Lismore attended the scene.

The driver was extricated through a side door and transported by ambulance to the Lismore Base Hospital. Chief Constable Richard Hayden said alcohol and drugs did not appear to be a factor in the accident. Const Hayden said it appeared the vehicle was well-maintained before the crash.

"We don't know what caused the accident,'' Constable Hayden said. "It's possible it was driver distraction, but one thing's for certain, he's a very lucky man.”