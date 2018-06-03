Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CAR FLIP: Emergency services are on scene at at a car crash on Wyrallah Rd near Woodburn.
CAR FLIP: Emergency services are on scene at at a car crash on Wyrallah Rd near Woodburn. Trevor Veale
News

Driver trapped on Wyrallah Rd

jennifer crawley
jennifer crawley
by and
3rd Jun 2018 10:54 AM

A DRIVER, who was trapped for more than half-an-hour in a car rollover on Wyrallah Rd yesterday, remains in a stable condition.

Emergency services, called to the single vehicle crash at Tuckarimba at 1030am, found a grey two-door utility on it's roof with a middle aged male river inside.

The motorist remained conscious and was able to talk to emergency services throughout his extraction.

Debris from the vehicle was scattered across the road but no fuel escaped from the vehicle. Wyrallah Rd was closed to all traffic while Woodburn SES worked to free the driver.

Emergency services from Evans Head and Lismore attended the scene.

The driver was extricated through a side door and transported by ambulance to the Lismore Base Hospital. Chief Constable Richard Hayden said alcohol and drugs did not appear to be a factor in the accident. Const Hayden said it appeared the vehicle was well-maintained before the crash.

"We don't know what caused the accident,'' Constable Hayden said. "It's possible it was driver distraction, but one thing's for certain, he's a very lucky man.”

car accident car crash fire and emergency services northern rivers ermegency
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Glitter and wig, fun and Bingo!

    Glitter and wig, fun and Bingo!

    Whats On TIMBERLINA is coming from Newcastle to offer a fabulous day of entertainment.

    Man rescued from overturned tinny

    premium_icon Man rescued from overturned tinny

    News Man rescued from overturned tinny in dark rough water

    Dragon brings 80s UK chartbusters

    Dragon brings 80s UK chartbusters

    Whats On The band will also play all their hits

    'Outstanding' thesis earns top honour at graduation

    'Outstanding' thesis earns top honour at graduation

    News An American scientist has graduated with SCU's highest accolade.

    Local Partners